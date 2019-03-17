Arrest Warrant Sought for Singer Jung Joon-young in Sex Video Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for singer Jung Joon-young on charges he secretly filmed sex videos and shared them with friends in a mobile chat.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday they also requested an arrest warrant for a nightclub staff member, identified only by his last name Kim, on the same charge.Jung is accused of recording intimate videos without the consent of about ten women he slept with and sharing them in a mobile chat room with other entertainers, including former Big Bang member Seungri.Police are looking into other allegations of collusion between a high-ranking police officer and the entertainers.