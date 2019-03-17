Ministers Vow Thorough Investigation of Controversial Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister for Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum has apologized to the nation for the alleged collusion between the police and K-pop stars linked to the Burning Sun nightclub, which is embroiled in a massive sex and drugs scandal.At an emergency press conference on Tuesday, Kim, who is in charge of overseeing the state police agency, vowed to get to the bottom of all the allegations and take stern measures against anyone found to be linked to the alleged collusion.Justice Minister Park Sang-ki also said at the press conference that a committee reviewing the prosecution's past controversial cases will have its investigation period extended by two months in order to look further into a number of cases.The particular cases allege that former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui received sexual services arranged by a construction contractor, while another is related to the suicide of actress Jang Ja-yeon, who in a note claimed that she was forced to perform sexual acts for influential figures.Park said the committee will look into possible cover-ups by the prosecution or the police and for any shortfalls in their investigation into the two cases, adding the prosecution will launch a probe should the committee find any wrongdoing.Tuesday's announcements come a day after President Moon Jae-in ordered a thorough investigation into the Burning Sun scandal and a re-examination of the allegations involving the former vice justice minister and the late actress amid mounting public uproar.