Moon Highlights New Southern Policy After Returning From ASEAN Trip

President Moon Jae-in says that peace, prosperity and a new economic map on the Korean Peninsula can be achieved in line with his New Southern and New Northern policies.At the first Cabinet meeting since his return from a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, Moon said Tuesday the New Southern Policy is at the core of South Korea's national development strategy.The New Southern Policy is Moon's key foreign policy initiative that aims to enhance economic and diplomatic ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) while his New Northern Policy is a similar measure that targets Russia and China.Highlighting that the ten-member regional bloc is one of the fastest-developing regions in the world, Moon said South Korea should join hands with the region toward a future of peace and co-prosperity in Asia.After outlining his agreements with the leaders of Brunei, Malaysia and Cambodia to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, Moon also said his counterparts reaffirmed their support for Seoul's peace efforts.The president asked officials to focus on maintaining the agreements from his recent trip and to thoroughly prepare for the special South Korea-ASEAN summit set to be hosted by Seoul in November.