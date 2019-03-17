Widening Burning Sun Probe Reaches Police Officer's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Investigators are seeking to question the wife of a police senior superintendent suspected of collusive ties with K-pop stars mired in the Burning Sun scandal.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Tuesday that it is arranging to summon the wife, who is also a police officer one rank below her husband.Police have secured testimony from rock band "FT Island" member Choi Jong-hoon that he had gotten the wife tickets to a K-pop concert in Malaysia, where she is currently dispatched.Identified by his last name Yoon, the husband was referred to as a "police chief" in Big Bang member Seungri's controversial KakaoTalk group chat with his friends.The police requested the court to issue a warrant to obtain Yoon's bank transactions and telecommunication records and will request a travel ban for him later on Tuesday.