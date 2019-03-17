Appeal Trial Held for S. Gyeongsang Province Governor

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeal trial was held for South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo who has been sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking."During the trial held at the Seoul High Court on Tuesday, Kim’s defense team dismissed the prosecution’s claim that Kim was briefed on the blogger's data manipulation software, King Crab.The program, used to manipulate the popularity of comments in online thread discussions under news articles, could have benefited Moon Jae-in's presidential bid in 2017.The high court also deliberated on Kim’s request for bail. A final decision on that request is expected to come after the second hearing on April eleventh.In an unusual statement before the appeal trial, the presiding judge said the trial would be conducted in a fair manner without any prejudication.Kim's supporters have claimed that the governor's imprisonment was political retaliation by supporters of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae who was indicted on charges of judicial power abuse under the Park Geun-hye administration.