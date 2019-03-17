S. Korea to Pursue Consultation with North on Video Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry will pursue consultations with North Korea on holding video reunions for separated Korean families, including Korean-Americans.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that it is preparing for the discussions as it has secured sanctions waivers from the UN and the U.S. for holding video reunions and exchanging video messages.The official said the ministry is making efforts to pursue the project as soon as possible as the reunion of separated families is a humanitarian matter.The official added the Inter-Korea Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council is reviewing the purchase of goods needed to repair the North's facility for video reunions. Seoul will pursue the discussion as soon as internal procedures are finalized.The official dismissed concerns regarding the fact that the weekly meeting between the heads of the inter-Korean liaison office hasn't been held for three straight weeks. The official noted March first and eighth were public holidays and that the North Korean chief said he couldn't attend last week.The regular meeting at the North's border city Gaeseong hasn't been held since the breakdown of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S.