Parties Hit Impasse in Negotiations to Place Reform Bills on Fast Track

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and three minor opposition parties have hit an impasse in their negotiations to place three reform bills on a fast track through parliament.After a four-party round-table on Tuesday morning, ruling Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo said the parties have not reached a consensus or decided on the timetable for the fast-track process.The four parties agreed on Sunday to an election reform bill that would reduce the number of district parliamentary seats from 253 to 225, while increasing the number of proportional representation seats from 47 to 75.They decided to tie the 300-seat parliament to the percentage of voter support for each party.The parties also agreed to link the election bill to two other reform bills which the ruling party has been actively pushing for and put them on the fast track so that they can be put to a parliamentary vote without approval from relevant committees.While the minor Party for Democracy and Peace and Justice Party have decided to ratify the fast-track process, some within the minor Bareunmirae Party are opposed to the agreed electoral reform plan and putting the bill on the fast track.