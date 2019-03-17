Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.09%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched down one-point-87 points, or point-09 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-177-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-22 points, or point-56 percent, to close at 748-point-91.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-six won.