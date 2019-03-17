Korean Cultural Program Featuring Taekwondo to Be Offered to Foreigners in May

Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean cultural experience program designed for foreigners known as "K-Stay" will be offered in May in South Korea's southwestern county of Muju.The Taekwondo Promotion Foundation(TPF), the King Sejong Institute Foundation and the Asia Development Foundation signed an agreement to jointly run the program in Seoul on Tuesday.The initial program K-Stay taking place at the TPF's facilities in Muju will target foreigners residing in the country, providing a hands-on experiences in Korean cuisine, taekwondo and Korean calligraphy to help them better understand Korean culture.The TPF has also signed an agreement with the Korea Culture Information Service Agency to jointly produce a diverse range of content featuring Korean martial arts.