Moon Praises S. Korea's Antipiracy Unit on 10th Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has issued praise for South Korea’s antipiracy military unit deployed to East Africa for its contributions to world peace.The president’s congratulatory message for the Cheonghae unit in the Gulf of Aden near Somalia was read on Tuesday during an event at the Fleet Command in Busan held to mark the tenth anniversary of the unit’s deployment to the region.Moon said the unit’s superb performance in some of the world’s most dangerous waters demonstrates South Korea’s firm desire for peace.He also noted the unit is South Korea’s first deployed overseas with a destroyer, and called it a part of the country’s proud history.He said six destroyers deployed in rotation with the unit have perfectly carried out the mandate given to it by the public.He added that the eight-thousand-500 or so soldiers that have served in the unit over the past decade have safeguarded the safety of some 21-thousand-900 vessels from around the world.