Seoul Is 7th Most Expensive City in World

Seoul has been ranked as the world’s seventh most expensive city in a recent global survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit(EIU), the research wing of the British weekly magazine The Economist.The annual survey released on Monday said the South Korean capital city was tied with New York and Copenhagen for seventh out of 133 cities surveyed. Seoul placed sixth in last year's survey.The ranking was determined by factors such as the World Cost of Living Index, in which New York’s price level is set as the default level at 100.Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore share the title of most expensive cities on the list, followed by Zurich at fourth. Geneva and Osaka were tied for fifth while Tel Aviv and Los Angeles rounded out the top ten.