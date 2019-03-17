'58% of S. Koreans Optimistic about N. Korea-US Nuclear Talks'

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey suggests more than half of all South Koreans are optimistic about denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. even though their second summit ended without an agreement.The National Unification Advisory Council surveyed one thousand adults nationwide regarding their views on unification-related issues.Over 51 percent of respondents were "modestly optimistic" in their outlook on the prospects of North Korea-U.S. nuclear negotiations while six-point-nine percent were "very optimistic."Less than 29 percent said they were "modestly pessimistic" and eight-point-seven percent "very pessimistic."When asked about the best way for South Korea to play a mediating role between Pyongyang and Washington, nearly 64 percent of those surveyed said inter-Korean summit talks are the best option, either in a working or official format.Eleven-point-six percent called for high-level cross-border talks, followed by a special envoy dispatch to North Korea at ten-point-eight percent.Regarding sanctions on Pyongyang, 41-point-six percent said they should remain in place until complete denuclearization is achieved while 40-point-three percent said sanctions should be eased in phases in line with measures implemented by North Korea.Thirteen-point-seven percent said that North Korea's denuclearization should be induced through the easing of sanctions.