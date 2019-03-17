Basic Pension Benefits for Low-Income Elderly to Rise to 300,000 Won

Photo : KBS News

The amount of monthly basic pension benefits for low-income elderly South Koreans will rise by 50-thousand won to 300-thousand won starting next month.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the revised basic pension scheme containing the benefit hike plan was approved Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting.Around one-point-five million people aged 65 or older, who make up the lowest 20 percent bracket in the age group in terms of income and wealth, will receive 300-thousand won per month from April 25th.However, some of them will not enjoy the full benefit increase as the government is seeking to avoid “reversal of income,” in which the pension recipients’ monthly income will become higher than some of those who don’t receive the benefits at all.