Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Russia Agree to Cooperate on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia held talks to discuss their cooperation to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon met with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.The ministry said the talks lasted for over four hours, during which the two sides shared their assessments of the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi and the current situation on the peninsula, and also held in-depth discussions on their efforts to realize the denuclearization of the peninsula.The statement said the two nations agreed to work together to establish lasting peace in the region.The two sides also concurred that related countries including their own should closely cooperate to help the U.S. and North Korea continue dialogue and make substantial progress.