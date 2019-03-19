S. Korea's Producer Prices Rebound in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices rebounded in February for the first time in five months due to a rise in prices of industrial products.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, reached 103-point-81 last month, up one tenth of a percent from a month earlier.The reading marked the first on-month increase since October of last year.The central bank attributed the rise to a point-three percent on-month increase in prices of industrial goods amid recent upward trends in the prices of crude oil and raw materials.