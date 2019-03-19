US Mulls Funding Border Wall Construction with Military Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States is reportedly considering funding construction for a wall on the Mexican border via a military budget originally allocated for hundreds of construction projects, including facilities for U.S. Forces Korea.The Pentagon sent Congress a list of projects on Monday that could be cut to pay for President Trump's plan to build a border wall.The list reportedly includes hundreds of military construction projects valued at 12-point-nine billion dollars, including a command and control facility and drone hangar in Gunsan, Jeolla Province and another facility located at Camp Tango in South Korea.According to the list, a budget of 17-point-five million dollars is allocated for Camp Tango this year, while 53 million dollars was set for the Gunsan facility for last year.U.S. media outlets said the list includes construction contracts for which funds were allocated but have yet to be awarded.