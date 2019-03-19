'US Intelligence Chief Visits S. Korea to Discuss N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. intelligence chief is reportedly visiting South Korea weeks after the collapse of the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea.According to a government source on Wednesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats arrived at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, Tuesday night.The intelligence chief's schedule in Seoul has yet to be confirmed but Coats is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, along with other senior officials.Coats and South Korean officials are likely to share their assessments of North Korea's movements and the current situation following the failed summit.