Court to Decide on Arrest Warrant Request for Singer Jung as Early as Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will decide as early as Thursday whether to issue an arrest warrant for singer Jung Joon-young who’s been accused of secretly filming sex videos and sharing them with friends in a mobile chatroom.The Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. to deliberate on the police and prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant against Jung who has been charged with violating the nation’s sexual violence laws.Jung is accused of recording intimate videos without the consent of about ten women he slept with and sharing them in a mobile chat room with other entertainers, including former Big Bang member Seungri, on several occasions since the end of 2015.The Seoul court will also review requests for arrest warrants against two men for their involvement in assaulting customers at the nightclubs “Burning Sun” and “Arena.”One of the two men, identified by his surname Jang, is a director at Burning Sun and is accused of assaulting Kim Sang-kyo, whose assault report to the police led to the brewing scandal.The other man, identified by his surname Yoon, is a bouncer at Arena and is accused of inflicting serious injuries on a customer.Meanwhile, the Military Manpower Administration said on Wednesday that it has approved Seungri's request to delay his military draft. Investigators had also requested the postponement in order to further probe allegations that the singer arranged sex favors for potential investors of his business.The delay is for an initial period of three months.