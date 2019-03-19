Survey: 72% Support Independent Counsel Probing 2 Key Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that seven out of ten people support the idea of introducing an independent counsel to look into the cases involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui and late actress Jang Ja-yeon.Pollster Realmeter surveyed 502 adults nationwide on Tuesday and found that 71-point-seven percent of respondents believe an independent counsel should probe the two cases as there is a possibility of a cover-up by investigative authorities.The particular cases allege that the former vice minister received sexual services arranged by a construction contractor, while another is related to the suicide of actress Jang, who in a note claimed that she was forced to perform sexual acts for influential figures.The survey found that 17 percent of respondents are opposed to the idea of an independent counsel as they believe investigations by the prosecution or police are sufficient. Around eleven percent had no clear stance on the matter.Realmeter said the latest survey results show that the public is losing its trust in investigative authorities in the wake of the prosecution’s decision to clear Kim of charges and the alleged collusion between the police and K-pop stars linked to the Burning Sun nightclub.The survey, commissioned by local online news site, Oh My News, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.