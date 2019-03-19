Scientific Plane Aims to Track Path of Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government announced new plans to tackle the fine dust problem plaguing the country. An aircraft will launch operations this month to study the travel path of fine dust coming into the country.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The pan-government fine dust agency announced on Wednesday that it has completed remodeling a mid-sized airplane that will study how fine dust pollutants are formed, react with the atmosphere and travel through the air.The plane will fly over the West Sea and track the travel route of fine dust.The National Institute of Environmental Research is set to start measuring fine dust using the plane from this month and concentrate the operation from May to June and September to October.The agency said it has also built a so-called "smog chamber" at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology to study how pollutants are generated.Measuring 27 cubic meters, the mid-sized chamber will allow researchers to observe changes in fine dust over the long term.Due to ongoing efforts in developing fine dust reduction technology, the agency said it has developed a catalyst and desulfurization agent that can eliminate up to 90 percent of nitrogen and sulfur oxides, which are the substances known to generate fine dust in the air.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.