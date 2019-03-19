Number of S. Koreans Getting Married Drops to 46-Yr. Low in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Koreans who tied the knot last year dropped to the lowest level in more than 40 years.According to the latest data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 257-thousand-622 couples got married last year, down six-thousand-833 or two-point-six percent compared to a year earlier.The figure is the lowest since 244-thousand-780 couples said their "I Dos" in 1972 and the year-on-year difference marked a downward trend for the seventh consecutive year since 2012.The statistical office cited a continuous decrease in the population of people in their early 30s, the rising unemployment rate among people in their 20s and 30s, and an increase in women's economic participation as factors that contributed to the low marriage rate.A growing number of young South Koreans are opting to either delay or even give up on marriage amid the prolonged economic slowdown.The average age of South Korean men getting married reached a record high of 33-point-two years and the age for women stood at 30-point-four years in 2018, up one-point-eight and two-point-one years, respectively, since 2008.