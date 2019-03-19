Economy KOSPI Steady Wednesday at 2,177.10

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) remained steady on Wednesday, inching down just point-52 point, or point-02 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-177-point-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose slightly, adding point-85 point, or point-11 percent, to close at 749-point-76.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-four won.