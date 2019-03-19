N. Korean Diplomats Return Home Amid Nuclear Deadlock with US

Photo : KBS News

Heads of about ten of North Korea's overseas diplomatic missions returned to Pyongyang on Tuesday, spurring speculation that North Korea could review its nuclear negotiating strategy following the breakdown of last month's summit with the U.S.According to sources in Beijing on Tuesday, the North's ambassadors to China, Russia and the United Nations were among the diplomats that boarded an Air Koryo flight from Beijing bound for Pyongyang.One source said the diplomats, including Ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong, Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyong-jun and Kim Song, Pyongyang's top envoy to the UN could be heading home to attend an annual meeting of overseas diplomatic mission chiefs.Considering China and Russia are member nations of the six-party nuclear talks and that the UN oversees international sanctions on Pyongyang, the leadership in the North may use the opportunity to discuss its negotiating strategy with the U.S.This latest development comes after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui threatened to end nuclear talks with the U.S., saying Pyongyang would not give in to Washington's "gangster-like" demands.