NHK: US, Japan to Test ICBM Interceptor to Counter N. Korean Threats

NHK says the U.S. and Japan will conduct a joint test next year to verify a new interceptor missile designed to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM).According to the Japanese public broadcaster on Wednesday, the U.S. Defense Department announced the plan to test the SM-3 Block 2A system, which the U.S. and Japan have jointly developed since 2006.Developed to target medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, the interceptor was tested before five times near Hawaii. Next year’s test will measure the system’s ability to shoot down the ICBMs.In January, the Pentagon announced a plan to deploy the new interceptor to defend against threats from North Korea.