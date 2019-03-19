Menu Content

NHK: US, Japan to Test ICBM Interceptor to Counter N. Korean Threats

Write: 2019-03-20 17:04:11Update: 2019-03-20 17:14:14

NHK says the U.S. and Japan will conduct a joint test next year to verify a new interceptor missile designed to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM). 

According to the Japanese public broadcaster on Wednesday, the U.S. Defense Department announced the plan to test the SM-3 Block 2A system, which the U.S. and Japan have jointly developed since 2006. 

Developed to target medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, the interceptor was tested before five times near Hawaii. Next year’s test will measure the system’s ability to shoot down the ICBMs. 

In January, the Pentagon announced a plan to deploy the new interceptor to defend against threats from North Korea.
