S. Korea's PM: Inter-Korean Economic Projects Should be Pursued Within Sanctions'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says inter-Korean economic cooperation should be pursued within the framework of international sanctions on North Korea.Lee made the remark during a parliamentary interpellation session on Wednesday, while voicing his hope that such projects will help the North’s denuclearization.He said the two Koreas can extend bilateral exchanges on some areas even under the current sanctions, including culture, academy, sports and military. Lee also positively assessed the UN and the U.S.’ approval to ease some North Korea sanctions for an inter-Korean plan to launch teleconference reunions for families separated during the Korean War.Regarding the breakdown of the second summit between the North and the U.S., Lee said it is time for the South to hear from the North, saying preparations for such dialogue are also needed.When asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea in the first half of this year, the prime minster said he hopes it will happen.