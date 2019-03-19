Moon Stresses Innovative Efforts to Sustain Job Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for innovative government efforts to sustain momentum for job growth.According to Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Moon gave these instructions on Wednesday during a briefing on the economy with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.Moon, noting the increase in the overall number of jobs last month, said job growth is still lagging in the private sector and needs further policy support.Moon also praised the finance ministry’s pilot program to expand government deregulation initiatives and called for the program to be extended to other ministries.Under the program, officials are required to prove why regulation in a certain area is needed, instead of companies or individuals trying to talk the government into lifting a particular regulation.The president also examined sluggish exports and investment and called for appropriate countermeasures.According to the spokesman, the possibility of drawing up a supplementary budget was also discussed during the meeting, adding that the finance ministry will announce specifics at a later date.