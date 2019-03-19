KOICA: ODA for N. Korea Possible with Easing of Sanctions

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) says its plan to offer aid to North Korea will be carried out only when the right conditions are met, including the easing of sanctions on the regime.The state aid agency, under the wing of the Foreign Ministry, stressed its stance in a press release on Wednesday, after media reports said it is looking into concrete ways to help the North with the government’s grant-type known as Official Development Assistance(ODA).The reports were based on the agency’s recent move to solicit research from experts on how to provide ODA for the North.KOICA said it is aimed to ensure that aid for the North will be carried out in a transparent and responsible manner, noting ODA provisions will be implemented only when sanctions on the North are eased or abolished.It also made sure potential aid for the North will not precede a revision of the current law, which grants ODA only for a foreign country. South Korean law regards inter-Korean exchange as an internal event.