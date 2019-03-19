Tax Authorities Raid YG Entertainment over Tax Evasion Allegation

Local tax authorities have launched a special probe into one of South Korea's major entertainment management agencies, which used to manage controversial K-pop star Seungri.According to industry insiders and watchdog, around 100 inspectors from the National Tax Service raided the headquarters of YG Entertainment located in Seoul's Mapo District on Wednesday.The company is suspected of evading taxes by registering a club owned by the company’s head as a restaurant. Under the tax law, restaurants are required to pay only valued-added tax, but bars should pay individual consumption tax and education tax in addition to the value-added tax.