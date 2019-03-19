Prosecution Questions Ex-Aekyung Head in Deadly Humidifier Sterilizer Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A former head of Aekyung Industry has been questioned by the prosecution as part of a reopened investigation into toxic humidifier sterilizers.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office revealed Wednesday that the company’s former CEO, Ahn Yong-chan, was summoned for questioning on Monday.The move came four months after a local civic group filed accusations against Ahn and 13 other people over their role in making or selling deadly humidifier sanitizers.Prosecutors were said to have focused their questioning on whether he knew of the product’s harmful effects in advance and whether the company properly performed safety inspections.Earlier, the another former CEO of the company and a former executive were indicted on several charges, including attempts to destroy evidence.