Moon, Ex-UN Chief to Discuss Fine Dust Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to discuss measures on fine dust issues.According to the presidential office, the two will meet Thursday afternoon to talk about the planned creation of a related national committee Ban will lead, among other matters.Ban accepted the post as inaugural head of the committee that will tackle the serious air pollution issue when Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min extended an official offer on Sunday.The idea of setting up an organization comprised of representatives from the government, parliament and all social classes was first proposed earlier this month by Sohn Hak-kyu, chairman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.President Moon accepted Sohn’s recommendation that the former UN chief chair the committee and ordered its creation early last week.After accepting the offer, Ban said he witnessed the president's firm resolve to act on climate change and fine dust, adding he was pleased to be given an opportunity to contribute to the country based on his extensive experience in dealing with environmental issues.