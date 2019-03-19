Election Campaigning for April 3rd By-elections Begin Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Candidates running in the by-elections set for April third will begin campaigning in earnest from Thursday.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Wednesday that candidates will be allowed to engage in election campaigning through April second.Two parliamentary seats for Changwon-Seongsan and Tongyeong-Goseong districts in South Gyeongsang Province are up for grabs in the by-elections.Candidates will be allowed to erect banners in their districts or use loudspeakers, e-mails and social network services for campaigning.Early voting for the by-elections will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Friday and Saturday.