The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate at a range of two-point-25 to two-point-five percent.During the second meeting of the year, the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to freeze the key rate.Following the announcement, the Fed said it does not expect to raise the key rate again this year amid a drop in spending and broader global uncertainty.The Federal Reserve had raised the benchmark rate four times last year.