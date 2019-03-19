Magnitude 2.8 Quake Detected from Area Near N. Korean Nuclear Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Meteorological Administration says it detected a magnitude two-point-eight earthquake in North Korea near a nuclear test site Thursday.Scientists say the temblor happened at 4:41 a.m. near Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, about one kilometer north from the North's Punggye-ri nuclear site.That's where the North conducted its sixth nuclear test in 2017.The weather agency said the quake, with a depth of ten kilometers, is presumed to have both natural causes and causes related to human activity.No one is blaming the quake on any North Korean nuclear activity at this point in time.