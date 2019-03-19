US State Department to Provide $6 Million to Improve Human Rights in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reportedly plans to provide six million dollars to support organizations and projects aimed at improving human rights conditions in North Korea.According to the Voice of America on Thursday, the department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor recently posted an announcement that it will provide five million dollars for domestic and foreign organizations working to improve human rights conditions in the North.The department will also provide one million dollars for projects to promote the circulation of information within North Korea and to record cases of human rights violations in the country.Organizations and groups interested in the support program can apply by May 17th.