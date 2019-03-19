Parties Clash Over Breakdown of Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the breakdown of last month's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi at the National Assembly Wednesday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's pledge to completely denuclearize is a "complete fraud," accusing the Moon Jae-in administration of acting as a guarantor.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said while Pyongyang did agree to give up its entire nuclear arsenal, the Kim regime was not ready to respond to Washington's proposal to fulfill its commitment.By highlighting Moon's mediating role particularly at a time when the U.S. and the North have hit an impasse in negotiations, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said Moon should meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss resuming dialogue.When asked by the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace when Seoul became aware the talks would end without a deal, Lee replied that the government took the possibility into account when there wasn't much progress during the working-level discussions.Lee added that Washington's demand for Pyongyang to dismantle a second nuclear facility was a bigger request than Seoul had expected.