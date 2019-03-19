K-Pop Star Accused of Filming Sexual Acts Awaits Decision on Arrest Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court held a hearing on Thursday to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for K-pop singer Jung Joon-young, who is accused of filming his sexual encounters with women without their consent and distributing the videos in mobile chat rooms.Arriving about an hour before the hearing set for 10:30 a.m., the teary-eyed singer read a statement he had prepared.Jung apologized for committing unforgivable crimes and admitted to all the allegations against him.He added that he will accept the court's decision without a fight.The singer apologized to the victims and other women who had suffered due to rumors they were in the videos and that he will spend the rest of his life repenting for his sins.The court is expected to make its decision late Thursday.