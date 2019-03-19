Blooming of Spring Flowers Coming 6-9 Days Earlier than 40 Years Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

The blooming of spring flowers was found to have come six to nine days earlier compared to 40 years ago due to a rise in average temperatures.The National Institute of Forest Science under the Korea Forest Service revealed the assessment on Thursday based on its study of the changes in blooming periods of key spring flowers. The institute studied when ginger plants, cornelian cherry blossoms and Korean winter hazels in Seoul’s Hongneung Forest produced flowers during the past 15 years.The study found that compared to the period between 1968 and 1975, ginger plants and Korean winter hazels produced flowers nine days earlier while cornelian cherry blossoms produced flowers six days earlier.As a result, this year spring flowers are expected to be in full bloom at the end of the month if warm temperatures continue.Lim Jong-hwang, the head of the institute’s Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, said the early blooming of spring flowers could not only impact the growth and reproduction of plants but also the ecosystem of insects and birds.