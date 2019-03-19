Head of Human Rights Watchdog Calls For Abolition of Racial Discrimination

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's human rights watchdog called for the abolition of racial discrimination and hatred as well as the establishment of co-existence in South Korean society to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Choi Young-ae referred to hateful comments and discrimination regarding hundreds of Yemeni asylum seekers who came to Jeju Island last year and said such actions could not be tolerated.Choi outlined the commission's efforts to root out discrimination and hatred towards foreigners in the country and urged government ministries to actively join efforts to prevent a nationwide spread of racial discrimination.The UN proclaimed March 21st as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 1966, in commemoration of 69 people who were killed by police during a peaceful demonstration against the apartheid "pass laws" in South Africa in 1960.The UN committee on eliminating racial discrimination has called on South Korea to acknowledge it is a multiracial society and to take necessary measures to overcome the notion that it is a homogeneous society.