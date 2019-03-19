Moon Meets Visiting US Director of National Intelligence Amid Nuclear Deadlock

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with the visiting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats at his office on Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said on Thursday that Moon and Coats had in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues concerning South Korea-U.S. relations.In the aftermath of the failed Hanoi summit and North Korea's recent threat to walk away from denuclearization talks, Moon and Coats are believed to have discussed ways to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.While the itinerary of Coats' three-day visit to Seoul has not been released, he has also likely met South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon and other high-ranking officials during his stay.Coats, who oversees the U.S. intelligence community, was at the center of controversy in late January after he told Congress that he didn't expect the North to completely give up its nuclear weapons.