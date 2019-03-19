Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.36%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose seven-point-78 points, or point-36 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-184-point-88.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing six-point-24 points, or point-83 percent, to close at 743-point-52.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-127-point-seven won.