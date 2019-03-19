Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.36%
Write: 2019-03-21 15:47:41 / Update: 2019-03-21 15:49:49
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose seven-point-78 points, or point-36 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-184-point-88.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing six-point-24 points, or point-83 percent, to close at 743-point-52.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-127-point-seven won.
Editor's Pick