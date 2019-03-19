Seoul to Provide $500,000 Aid to African Nations Hit by Cyclone

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says the country will provide humanitarian assistance worth 500-thousand dollars to African nations hit hard by the recent cyclone.That includes 300-thousand dollars worth of aid to Mozambique as well as 100-thousand dollars each to Zimbabwe and Malawi.The three nations suffered huge damage in human lives and property from Cyclone Idai.The ministry said the cyclone killed some 200 people and injured 15-hundred others in Mozambique.Some 90 people reportedly died in Zimbabwe and around 50 in Malawi.The ministry said that as a responsible member of the international community, South Korea will continue to provide such assistance as part of global efforts in helping nations hit by natural disasters recover from their losses.