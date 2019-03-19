Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G to Hit Shelves on April 5

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics’ new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G, will be released in South Korea on April fifth.The tech giant announced the plan on Thursday while preorder sales scheduled to begin on Friday have been canceled.Customers who buy the Galaxy S10 5G by April 16th will receive promotional benefits, including wireless earphones, Galaxy Buds, a wireless charging package and 50 percent discounts for potential screen repair costs.The release of the smartphone will make South Korea the first country to commercialize the 5G smartphones.