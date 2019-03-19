Samsung Develops World's First 3rd Generation 10 NM-class DRAM

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics says it has become the first company in the world to successfully develop a third-generation, ten-nanometer-class, eight-gigabit DRAM.The development of Double Data Rate 4(DDR4) DRAM comes 16 months after Samsung began mass-production of its second-generation ten-nano level DRAM in late 2017.Samsung said the latest third-generation DRAM can improve productivity by more than 20 percent compared to existing DRAM technology and does not rely on extreme ultraviolet(EUV) exposure equipment.The new technology also has improved power efficiency due to increased speed.The tech giant said it will begin mass-production of the product within the second half of this year.It added that from next year, it will earnestly introduce next-generation DRAM interfaces that feature better performance and larger capacity such as Double Data Rate 5(DDR5).