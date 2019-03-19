S. Korea's ICT Exports Fall for 4th Straight Month

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology(ICT) products has declined for the fourth consecutive month through February.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, exports of ICT goods last month stood at 12-point-seven billion dollars.It marked a 19 percent decrease from the same month last year, driven by falling exports of the country’s leading products, including semiconductors, displays and mobile phones.Monthly exports have been dropping since November and at an accelerating pace from one-point-seven percent in November to 19 percent in February.Outbound shipments of semiconductors plummeted by 24-point-nine percent to six-point-87 billion dollars due in part to the falling chip prices and demand, particularly for system semiconductor products.Display and mobile phone shipments also slid 17-point-two percent and 13-point-four percent, respectively.