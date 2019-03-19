Kim Jong-un Sends Envoy to Russia Ahead of Possible Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s de-facto chief of staff is reportedly visiting Moscow, raising speculations about Kim’s possible plan to visit Russia in the near future.According to sources in Moscow and Beijing, Kim Chang-son, director of the North’s Secretariat of the State Affairs Commission, arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday via the Chinese capital.It is expected the envoy will discuss with Russian officials preparations for the North Korean leader’s potential visit to Russia.After the second summit between the North and the U.S. ended without a deal in Hanoi last month, observers speculated Pyongyang would strengthen ties with its traditional allies --- China and Russia.Last week, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il visited Moscow and held talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov.