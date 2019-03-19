S. Korea, EU Agree on Need for Continuous Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union(EU) have agreed that the international community needs to continue its efforts to bring about practical progress on denuclearization of North Korea.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, sat down in Brussels on Wednesday to assess the situation on the peninsula and denuclearization-related plans.The two sides reached consensus on the need for the international community to maintain momentum for dialogue with the North following its second summit with the U.S., and continue to build on the outcomes of the negotiations.The ministry said Seoul and Brussels also agreed to closely coordinate with other members of the international community, including the U.S.