Police Looking into Allegations of Hotel Shilla CEO's Propofol Abuse

Police are looking into allegations that Lee Boo-jin, the CEO of Hotel Shilla and daughter of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, habitually received injections of propofol, a strong anesthetic drug at a plastic surgery clinic.According to police on Friday, investigators visited the clinic in Seoul's Gangnam district on Thursday and stayed overnight to secure medical records, but the clinic has so far refused to present the materials.The preliminary investigation came a day after local media outlet Newstapa reported that Lee took propofol at least twice a month, according to a former nurse's assistant who worked at the clinic between January and October of 2016.Propofol is a short-acting medication and powerful anesthetic used for surgery and other medical procedures. In Korea, it was classified as a psychoactive drug in 2011 and is illegal to use for anything but certain medical purposes.Lee denied the allegations on Thursday. Hotel Shilla said that Lee visited the clinic to receive treatments, but wasn't given propofol on a regular basis.