US Coast Guard Ship Due in Jeju Next Week for Joint Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel tasked with enforcing UN sanctions on North Korea will arrive in Jeju Island next week for joint drills with South Korea's Coast Guard.Coast Guard and military sources in Seoul said on Friday that the USCGC Bertholf, a Legend-class maritime security cutter, is scheduled to arrive at a military-civilian port on Jeju Island on Monday.The vessel, which is patrolling the East China Sea to monitor North Korea's illegal ship-to-ship transfers, will participate in goodwill activities with South Korea's Coast Guard until Wednesday. On Thursday, the two sides will conduct a joint exercise on inspecting vessels suspected of smuggling narcotics.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Tuesday that the Bertholf's patrol is a part of the U.S.' ongoing contribution to international efforts to combat North Korea's maritime sanctions evasions.