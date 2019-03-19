Rival Parties Clash over Moon's Economic Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the government's key economic policies during a parliamentary question-and-answer session on Thursday.Rep. Lee Jong-bae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party strongly criticized the Moon Jae-in government's income-led growth policy, claiming that it failed to increase earnings for the low-income class and revive the economy.Lee said the income-led growth policy caused the economic slump, calling for its removal.Other opposition party lawmakers also blasted the government's economic policies, pointing out the worsening income inequality and the side effects of a sharp increase in minimum wage.However, ruling Democratic Party lawmakers actively defended the government, citing recent improvements in economic indicators despite difficult economic conditions.The ruling lawmakers then stressed the need to enhance the social safety net to protect the people's basic rights, while criticizing the opposition parties for their excessive attacks on the government and misleading the people with inaccurate facts.