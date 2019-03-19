Moon Highlights Communication in Meeting with Twitter CEO

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized that communicating with the people is what is most important for leadership in this day and age.During a meeting with the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey at Moon’s office on Thursday, the president said he has used his Twitter account to communicate with the people since the beginning of his political career.When Moon mentioned Dorsey posting a congratulatory message in Korean after his office opened an official Twitter account in June of 2017, the Twitter chief said Moon's actions have been a good model of digital leadership and open communication.Moon also asked Dorsey to offer words of encouragement to South Korea's young people when he meets with a group of them on Friday.The meeting between Moon and Dorsey was arranged upon the Twitter CEO's request. Dorsey is currently on a three-nation tour of South Korea, Japan and Singapore.